'The Temptation of Saint Anthony' is a triptych by the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch, exhibited in the National Museum of Ancient Art in Lisbon. In a visionary manner, it reproduces the temptations of the holy man in the desert by playing with the religious allegory, the mystical symbols of his age and the popular taste for illustration. More than a real image, it is a mental image. This mental image, which transforms very quickly into imagination, is therefore the subject of 'Anthony, the Invisible One', in which a guide presents the famous painting to three different audiences: sighted people, blind people, and a deaf and blind man.