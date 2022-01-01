Not Available

Anthrax - Alive 2: (2005) The DVD movie was released Sep 20, 2005 by the BMG Video studio. The classic lineup of Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, Dan Spitz, and Frank Bello has reunited. Anthrax - Alive 2: (2005) The DVD movie This DVD takes us to the actual reunion in which we see all five original members meeting together for the first time in over ten years, and shows the band rehearsing and on the road together on their much talked about reunion tour. This 2005 concert, held at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, saw the refreshing return of the original lineup, and was held in memory of "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott of Pantera, who was killed in a 2004 shooting Anthrax - Alive 2: (2005) The DVD video. It was also the band's 20th anniversary, and they played some of their classic songs, such as "Caught In A Mosh" and "Among The Living."