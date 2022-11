Not Available

One of the most popular bands from the thrash metal scene in the 1980s, the New York City-based Anthrax provided fans with pure head-bangin' pleasure. Covering the group's most fertile period, from 1985 to 1991, this video assembles 17 Anthrax videos, plus three bonus videos -- including one with rap legends Public Enemy. As a special feature, the rockers recorded a video commentary session discussing each song and video.