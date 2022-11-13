Anthrax: Kings Among Scotland

Not Available

Captured February 15-Feb 2017 at the band’s sold-out concert at Glasgow’s historic venue Barrowland Ballroom, the two-hour “Kings Among Scotland” incorporates the band’s entire live show. The concert is presented in two parts. For part one, Anthrax performed the “favorites” that had been voted on pre-show by the band’s fans and includes gems like “Madhouse,” “Be All, End All,” “Breathing Lightning,” and “A.I.R.” The band augmented the stage production for part two, with ramps and staircases and other production values while they tore into their classic 1987 album Among The Living, performing “Caught In A Mosh,” “I Am the Law,” “Indians,” “Eflinikufesin (N.F.L.),” and more. “It was a pretty intense show,” added guitarist Scott Ian, “especially when the crowd was so insane, the floor actually started moving up and down.”