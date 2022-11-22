Not Available

Simon and Frede lives in a provincial village south of Copenhagen. The year is 1991, and if you don't like watching football, there are few alternatives. Simon is good at drawing, and is reminded over and over again that this is a useless talent. An American grafitti video opens the eyes of Simon, for the American sub-culture, and a trip to Copenhagen increases his fascination for this form of art. Simon make Frede accompany him to the capital, where they join the grafitti group CHAOZ