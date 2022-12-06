Anti-City: For Johannes Baader

Not Available

This tape is a kaleidoscopic architectural and human landscape, a rotating prism of constantly shifting images, fragmented, multi-layered, ephemeral juxtapositions, a cultural collage, a cultural critique which demands participation and interpretation. It uses as its raw material television images of the built world and snippets of televised human action and conversation which exists in the world around it. These images, often entropic and chaotic, which range widely in historical time and geographic space, are de-constructed, de-contextualized and re-presented to evoke something of the true experience of perception and metropolis.