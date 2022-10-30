Not Available

Honor. Love. Integrity. We follow the journey of "Antigone" from Germany in 1631 to a current-day Mediterranean kingdom where the new king has forbidden, on pain of death, the funeral of her brother. But, "Antigone" defies her uncle. Framed in the structure of a traditional Greek drama, Antigone: Through the Ages deconstructs the timeless themes of Sophocles' original to reconstruct them in the context of historical and contemporary events to illuminate the universality of its story.