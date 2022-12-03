Not Available

    The video and companion article “Antioch Confidential” examine the closed control and destabilization of Antioch College by Antioch University. “Antioch Confidential” documents the damage to educational processes when “control” is mistaken for “leadership,” and “command” is confused with “vision.” The events taking place at Antioch College are a case study of recent trends in higher education today. The article and video are available for free use by librarians, teachers, educational workers and citizens concerned with the seizure of shared resources for private interests.

