2007

This story is about four men who work in a confectionary. Jin Hyuk is the owner; Son Woo is the superb baker that has a mysterious and mesmerizing aura; Soo Young (Choi Ji Ho) is the waiter and close bodyguard of Jin Hyuk; and last but not least Gi Beom (Yoo Ah), the ex-boxer who loves cake so much that he becomes a waiter at 'Antique'. This is a refreshing, yet heartfelt comedy about the 4 very unique personalities that work until the wee hours of the night at the small confectionary. The series follows the romance, family life, and most importantly friendship that these 4 men from different generations experience.