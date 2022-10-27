Not Available

Antisocial 2

Black Fawn Films

Years after having her newborn child stolen from her, Sam searches a world infested with infected users from the Social Redroom website. After befriending a young girl named Bean, Sam is captured and locked in a facility dedicated to finding a cure for the Redroom Virus. Trapped and tortured, Sam tries to escape the facility before an impending update on the Redroom site hits 100% and unleashes its final phase of the attack.

Michelle MylettSam
Stephen BogaertMax
Josette HalpertBean
Samuel FaraciJacob
Jake MichaelsDawson

