Antisocial 2

Years after having her newborn child stolen from her, Sam searches a world infested with infected users from the Social Redroom website. After befriending a young girl named Bean, Sam is captured and locked in a facility dedicated to finding a cure for the Redroom Virus. Trapped and tortured, Sam tries to escape the facility before an impending update on the Redroom site hits 100% and unleashes its final phase of the attack.
|Michelle Mylett
|Sam
|Stephen Bogaert
|Max
|Josette Halpert
|Bean
|Samuel Faraci
|Jacob
|Jake Michaels
|Dawson
View Full Cast >