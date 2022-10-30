Antisocial Behavior

Not Available

How far would you go to confront the demons of your past? After twenty-something Joe plays a seemingly innocent drinking game at a party, he suffers a sudden violent blackout that awakens something sinister within. Much to his horror, they become more frequent in the coming days and bring with them visions of mind-numbing terror. As Joe questions his diminishing sanity, he is met with increasing physical pain that spawns balls of bloodstained flesh from his very body. He must trace his forgotten childhood to learn the savage truth that left him in an orphanage and why now it has returned to haunt him.