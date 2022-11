Not Available

The product of two years of conversations, poems, monologues and performances recorded at his home, studio, or during our strolls through the Old Managua or his native, Pearl Lagoon, in Nicaragua’s South Caribbean. An attempt to capture and recover the unique discourse of this creator of words, sounds and concepts. Delving into Rigby’s poetry, reveals to us the wondrous voice of someone who, we feel, must be known and remembered for making his life a poetic existence.