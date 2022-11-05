Not Available

«Antologion (ukrainian film)» is a film of assemblage, - an attempt to imagine an ukrainian film with its own plot, aesthetics, intonation, an attempt to create an organic interlacement, a cine- rhapsody, founded on fragments of classical films produced in Ukraine during the soviet period. This film is a homage to the centennial of the cinema. For this the author is allowed the use of the "Pigeon flying" of Eadweard Muybridge as the image of the cinema. The dedication of the film is «To the happy ones who have gone»...