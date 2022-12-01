Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me

Not Available

Former professional footballer Anton Ferdinand explores the issue of racial abuse in the game from a personal perspective. Following a sharp rise in reported incidents of racial abuse in football, Anton talks for the first time about his own highly publicised 2011 incident with the former England captain John Terry. Anton wants to understand his own story and find out what needs to be done to address the problem of racism in the game today. He also confronts the online abuse he has experienced since, which has affected his mental health, his career and the lives of his loved ones