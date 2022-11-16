Antonin Dvorak: Deo Gratias

Not Available

A documentary that portrays the famous Czech composer as a man of strong character, sensitivity, education and Christian faith, as a patriot and a man whose talent took him from a very modest family background to the highest peak of fame. How was it that a musician unknown until the age of 33 became adored all over Europe, was invited to the USA to help create a national American music, was awarded doctorates and honorary memberships from top international orchestras? Where did Dvořák draw the strength from to preserve his own identity and not succumb to contemporary fashion?