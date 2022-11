Not Available

In this concert film, noted Czech conductor Petr Altrichter leads the Prague Symphony Orchestra in two selections composed by Romantic-era composer Antonin Dvorak, including Symphony no. 8 in G major, op. 88. Filmed live in 1993 at The Alte Oper concert hall in Frankfurt, Germany, this program also features pianist Igor Ardasev performing a stirring version of Dvorak's Piano Concerto in G minor, op. 33.