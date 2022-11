Not Available

This film presents a moving performance of Czech composer Antonín Dvorák's religious cantata "Stabat Mater" op. 58, featuring the Prague Symphonic Choir and the Prague Symphony Orchestra conducted by maestro Libor Pesek. Recorded at the Alte Oper Frankfurt, the performance showcases the vocal talents of soprano Eva Urbanová, mezzo-soprano Katerina Kachlíková, tenor Stefan Margita and bass Peter Mikulás.