Direct from Brazil in his last recorded performance, this DVD, Antonio Carlos Jobim: An All-Star Tribute, features the compositions of Bossa Nova originator & music icon Antonio Carlos Jobim, joined by an international delegation of Jazz giants to recreate his classic melodies in this beautiful, concert-length 'Thank You,' hosted by renowned pianist Herbie Hancock.Composer of countless unforgettable songs, including Girl From Ipanema, Tom Jobim virtually single handedly brought the world Bossa Nova music. The esteemed pianist / vocalist is joined on stage by a cornucopia of musical legends such as Herbie Hancock, Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Jon Hendricks, Gal Costa, & many more in this once-in-a-lifetime concert DVD.