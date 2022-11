Not Available

Albert Rosen conducts the Wexford Festival Opera's production of the classic Antonín Dvorák tale about a young woman who defies her parents by insisting on dancing even if it means she must dance with the devil. Anne-Marie Owens plays Kate, who's dismayed to discover that her spontaneous outburst has attracted the attention of one of Lucifer's minions. Joseph Evans stars as Jirka, the handsome shepherd who risks a voyage to hell to rescue her.