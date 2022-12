Not Available

A work whose title is the idea. Shot at the famous Place de la Concorde in Paris. The square owes its discord neither to its Egyptian obelisk nor to the fact that it was the site of the execution of King Louis by guillotine. The film was shot with Super8, Kodacrome 80 film and has been re-shot with an optical printer during editing. The mixing of stills with 24 frames/second film creates visuals with a ‘discordant passage of time’.