Antoo Fighter

A group of ghastly creatures from the past led by Drakulat Van Listerooy (Awie) returns to free one of Satan's spawn - Lord Sharon. Drakulat and his ghosts terrorise Kuala Lumpur in search of the chosen one, a girl named Delyla who represents a bloodline extraordinary powers, making her the perfect sacrificial victim for Lord Sharon's freedom. It is now up to a top-secret group called Antoo Fighters to protect the world from evil and to save Kuala Lumpur!