Ants in the Pants

2000

Flo is not quite a normal teenager: at the time, as all his friends think only about sex, he can not even pronounce the word "S - E - X". But everything changes completely when one morning Flo wakes up from a strange call. This is his "best friend", excited for the first time, begins to talk to him. He claims that Flo severely neglected them for 15 years, and it's time to release him and start acting. Miserable existence must end, and this means that everything will be totally different since now .