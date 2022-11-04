Ants in the Plants

Not Available

A classic about an anteater who makes life rough for a colony of ants. In the ant community, the queen spreads warnings of their greatest enemy, the Anteater. "He's a menace, he's a brute, he will scoop you with his snoot." Their motto is "make him yell uncle," which they do when the anteater invades them. Theme - Make him yell uncle! Uncle! Yeah! Just kick him in the snoot! We'll kick him in the snoot! For our brothers and our sisters and our nephews and our cousins and our aunts! Make him yell uncle! Uncle! Yeah! Just let him feel your boot! We'll let him feel our boot! For our brothers and our sisters and our nephews and our cousins and our aunts! We're not a-scared of anything at all! We're not a-scared of anything at all! If we see him first! Make him yell uncle! Uncle! Yeah! Just bust him in the snoot! We'll bust him in the snoot! For our brothers and our sisters and our nephews and our cousins and our aunts! We'll make him yell uncle, yeah!