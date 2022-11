Not Available

This one has lots of what Terrytoons are notorious for: cycles! And cycles of the commonest kind: ants harvesting and a baby factory! It also has a voluptuous Queen Ant and a sweetly delivered punchline which may make it worth your trouble. Withheld from television release; presumably because it leaves too many "birds-and-bees" questions unanswered for tiny tots (and their beleaguered parents).