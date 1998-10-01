In this animated hit, a neurotic worker ant in love with a rebellious princess rises to unlikely stardom when he switches places with a soldier. Signing up to march in a parade, he ends up under the command of a bloodthirsty general. But he's actually been enlisted to fight against a termite army.
|Woody Allen
|Z-4195 aka Z (voice)
|Dan Aykroyd
|Chip (voice)
|Anne Bancroft
|Queen (voice)
|Danny Glover
|Barbatus (voice)
|Gene Hackman
|General Mandible (voice)
|Jane Curtin
|Muffy (voice)
