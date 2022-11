Not Available

Directed by Ville Salminen, the romantic drama Anu and Mikko (1956) is based on Kersti Bergroth's play of the same name. The film tells the story of an orphaned Anu (Marjatta Kallio) and carpenter Mikko (Sakari Jurkka) trying to make a living in a small Karelian village in the early 1930s.