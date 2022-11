Not Available

Anubavi Raja Anubavi is a 1967 Indian Tamil language comedy film written and directed by K. Balachander. It stars Nagesh along with R. Muthuraman,Rajasree and Jayabharathi. The full length comedy movie is based on one character bred and grown up in the city and other in a village. As luck would have it,the city bred boy elopes and accidentally replaced by the Village bred boy.Thereafter the journey revolves around a lot of hilarious situations.