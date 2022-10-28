Not Available

Based in a small village, Gauri, who lives with her widowed mother, Ganga, has matured and her marriage is arranged with Bombay-based Ramesh. When Ramesh comes to wed her, he is shocked to find her playing Kabaddi and wrestling with her younger brother, Dhanu. He attempts to get intimate with her but fails. Hoping that things will change for the better after the marriage, he does marry her, but she is unable to reciprocate his affections. Shortly thereafter, her life will undergo many changes after she witnesses her husband in the arms of a more mature, taller, drop-dead gorgeous, and well endowed village belle, Bijli.