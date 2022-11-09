Not Available

The movie starts with Ramesh doing his routine job in Bangalore City. In his native city, his aunt lives with her children Gauri and Gunda. When Gauri attains puberty, her mother thinks of getting her married to Ramesh and writes a letter communicating the same though the village Sheregar. On hearing this, Ramesh starts daydreaming about his cousin and soon to be wife Gauri. He also tries to educate himself by trying to buy some adult books. Gauri however is still very immature and continues her playful acts like a little village belle.