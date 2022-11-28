Anubrata Bhalo Achho

Not Available

To live a life is a challenge. Just to live, eat, drink and die without any sense of purpose is the reason for which we are born? Without really creating any value in life? Then suddenly a moment comes when Death knocks at the door. Its uncompromising, we all have to face it someday. We cling to this idea of "someday", expecting it to be far off in the future. But reality of life is that it may come to an end at any moment. Death creeps up on us from behind. But are we prepared enough to greet Death with open arms and a broad smile?