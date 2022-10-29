Anugerah Dendam Yang Terindah

Not Available

The film tells the story of Azman (30) who is a child who is aggrieved by the attitude of favoritism by giving her full attention to her sister Aril (late 20s). All wishes will be followed by his mother Aril while Azman was often marginalized and humiliated. Conflicts occur when the lover, Izatul betrothed to his brother and since then Azman vendetta and bring yourself to Australia. An unexpected thing happened, Izatul a 6 months pregnant, flew to Australia to persuade Azman return to Malaysia, his mother and sister looked dying in a road accident. To prevent himself hated Azman, Izatul tells everything about her marriage to Azman Azman Aril view still throws mock oath pledge their love.