Mr. Choudhary does not approve of his son, Arun, indulging in singing songs and music. He wants him to be a businessman like himself. Out of fear of his father finding out about his continued indulgence, Arun changes his name to Sanjay Kumar. He soon becomes a popular singer, and is even hired by the local radio station to sing songs. With his increasing popularity, the risk of his dad finding out the truth has also increased, and Arun must try and keep his family life and his singing career a secret, but the question is how long will he continue to do this.