Anvil! The Story of Anvil

At 14, best friends Robb Reiner and Lips made a pact to rock together forever. Their band, Anvil, hailed as the "demi-gods of Canadian metal, " influenced a musical generation that includes Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax,. Following a calamitous European tour, Lips and Robb, now in their fifties, set off to record their 13th album in one last attempt to fulfill their boyhood dreams
|Steve 'Lips' Kudlow
|Himself / Lead Guitar
|Robb Reiner
|Himself / Drummer
|Kevin Goocher
|Himself
|Glenn Gyorffy
|Himself
|William Howell
|Himself
|Tiziana Arrigoni
|Herself / Manager
View Full Cast >