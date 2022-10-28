Not Available

This award winning, 1974 film by Yilmaz Güney, the legend of Turkish Cinema, tells the story of Cevher and his family and their daily struggles as seasonal workers in the cotton fields of Southern Turkey. Cevher depends on the family earnings from the fields to pay blood money for a murder one of his relatives committed. ANXIETY documents and criticizes the feudal traditions, corruption and inhumane working conditions, while the workers are coming to terms with the machines that are rapidly modernizing the landscape.