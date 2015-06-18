2015

Any Body Can Dance 2

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 18th, 2015

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Suresh wants to be a big dancer to fulfill his mother's wish. Vinnie wants to be the best hip-hop dancer. They are childhood friends. They form a team and participate in a national level competition "Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin" where they are disqualified as their moves are copied and everyone calls them cheaters. Everyone departs to search for jobs. Suresh plans to remove the negative tag by winning the hip-hop competition in Las Vegas. One day he watches Vishnu dance in the bar and convinces him to be their choreographer. They audition for people and collect the team.

Cast

Varun DhawanSureesh
Shraddha KapoorVinnie
Prabhu DevaVishnu
Lauren GottliebOlive
Pooja BatraPuja Kohli
Tisca ChopraSwati

View Full Cast >

Images