Any Body Can Dance 2

2015

Suresh wants to be a big dancer to fulfill his mother's wish. Vinnie wants to be the best hip-hop dancer. They are childhood friends. They form a team and participate in a national level competition "Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin" where they are disqualified as their moves are copied and everyone calls them cheaters. Everyone departs to search for jobs. Suresh plans to remove the negative tag by winning the hip-hop competition in Las Vegas. One day he watches Vishnu dance in the bar and convinces him to be their choreographer. They audition for people and collect the team.