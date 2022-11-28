Any Boy, USA

Not Available

Sponsored by the Women's Christian Temperance Union. In this not-too-subtle rip-off of Huckleberry Finn, young William Blake is bored with the country life and leaves for the glamorous excitement of the city. Along the way, he meets up with liquor personified, "Mr. Whiskey," who tags along with Bill and complains about how bad alcohol is for people. This muddled film is as much about the perils of the big city as it is about the evils of alcohol and probably just confused any teen that saw it.