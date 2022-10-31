Any de Gràcia

Not Available

In the district of Gracia, in Barcelona, ​​a nasty old woman shares a flat with a young man, non-conformist. The guy is struggling to find his place in the world. Neither of them let themselves being intimidated, though she holds the power and the young only illusions. The old woman has given up her dreams and the young man is discovering them. A perpetual fight without truce, although both need themselves. Humor, tenderness, agility, great neighbors, a neighborhood of young people, a beautiful girl and a powerful sound track. The positive side of life.