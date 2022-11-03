1932

Any Old Port!

  • Comedy

Release Date

March 4th, 1932

Studio

Hal Roach Studios

Stan and Ollie check into a seedy hotel and help a young girl escape the clutches of the landlord (Long). They are forced to flee the hotel with no money and Ollie arranges for Stan to fight at a local boxing hall for $50. Stan's opponent turns out to be Musgy who uses a loaded glove. During the fight the glove is swapped and Stan triumphs only to find that Ollie has bet their fee that he would lose.

Cast

Oliver HardyOllie
Julie BishopBride
Walter LongMugsie Long, proprietor of Ye Mariner's Rest
Eddie BakerPolice Chief
Harry BernardBoxing Promoter
Ed BrandenburgSpectator

