Any Other Man

A common man, sitting in his regular cafe, smoking and observing. The man weaves his own smoke curtain while a television sheds images. The city comes and goes through the cafe's window. For a moment glass and skin cease to be a frontier and life blends. A mechanism of connexions between man and city is set loose, composing a new architecture of observations, memories and wishes. In this web of imponderable circuits a possibility of disruption unleashes. From which only a brief trace will remain.