Brace yourself for a spine-tingling thrill ride through Any Other Side! In his feature film debut, China's new-generation filmmaker Fang Yaxi has crafted a scarefest that multiplies the fear factor by offering a trio of stylistically different tales of horror and suspense under an overarching storyline. To appeal to its core audience of genre fans, the movie features an attractive group of screen talents, including Cape No. 7 star Van Fan, Hong Kong model/actress Chrissie Chau, Mainland starlet Deng Jiajia, Taiwan singer/actress Jill Hsu, Singaporean actor Qi Yuwu and singer Yida Huang. Five friends meet at a bar on the night of Halloween. They take turns to tell spooky stories to each other. In "Vanished", a crippled woman finds herself terrorized by a mysterious killer.... In "One Way Only", a journalist and his little daughter are lost in the twilight zone of time.... In "Night Shift", a doctor must escape from an isolated hospital overrun by zombies....