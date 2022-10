Not Available

Leo and Nina lived happily out of wedlock until one day Nina asked Leo to marry him. Leo, hostile to conformity, had always been opposed to the idea and it looked as though Nina as well. But giving in to his companion's insistence, the young man agrees to an unconventional wedding, without the expensive white gown, without the traditional candy box, with gifts to charities instead of wedding presents, the lot. Nina agrees … or seems to.