1980

Any Which Way You Can

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 1980

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Philo takes part in a bare knuckle fight - as he does - to make some more money than he can earn from his car repair business. He decides to retire from fighting, but when the Mafia come along and arrange another fight, he is pushed into it. A motorcycle gang and an orangutan called Clyde all add to the 'fun'.

Cast

Sondra LockeLynn Halsey-Taylor
Geoffrey LewisOrville Boggs
Harry GuardinoJames Beekman
Ruth GordonSenovia 'Ma' Boggs
William SmithJack Wilson
Michael CavanaughPatrick Scarfe

