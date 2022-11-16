Anyay Abhichar

Not Available

Ghanshyam (Mithun Chakraborty) lives in a small coastal town of Raipur, where he makes a living as a fisherman. He sells his sells his catch to a man named Mahesh Manna who gives him half the price which he has to bear as there is no other buyer in the village. Mahesh is greedy, lecherous, and crooked and has been swindling money from Ghanshyam. In the midst of sorrows, a sweet romance blossoms between Ghanshyam and the village beauty, Kadam(Rozina). But Mahesh cannot stand their love as he wants to make Kadam his own. He tries his best to impress Kadam but Kadam pays no heed as she is lost in the love of Ghanshyam. A jealous Mahesh takes a vow to finish Ghanshyam and plots a lethal plan to do so. Can Ghanshyam escape the odds stacked against him?