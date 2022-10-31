Not Available

Anything for John

  • Documentary

An intimate portrait of actor-writer-director John Cassavetes and a loving tribute to his genius for studying and depicting the human character. In-depth, candid interviews with his wife and muse Gena Rowlands as well as his most trusted friends and co-workers like Peter Falk, Ben Gazzara, Seymour Cassel, etc. Clips from Cassavetes' greatest films, and many rare photos illustrate this touching documentary.

Seymour Cassel
Peter Falk
Samuel Fuller
Ben Gazzara
Lelia Goldoni
Hugh Hurd

