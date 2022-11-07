Not Available

Drama - Bolshoi Ballet stars Vladimir Vasiliev and Ekaterina Maximova dance this 1982 performance of "Anyuta," the story of a small-town woman who purposely marries above her social status only to learn that popularity comes with a price. Maximova performs the role of Anyuta; Vasiliev plays Anyuta's drunk father. This performance is directed by Alexandr Belinksy and also features dancers Gali Abaydulov, Marat Daukayev and John Markovsky. - Yekaterina Maksimova, Vladimir Vasilev, Gali Abaydulov