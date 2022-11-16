Anywhere Is Here

Not Available

Sarah Dawson, a teenage girl, endures life at the hands of a corrupt and abusive father and a neglectful mother. A victim who sees no other option, Sarah devises a plan to steal her dad's money and flee with her best friend Ben. Unfortunately, things go terribly awry, and Sarah is unwittingly thrown into her father's nefarious world of white-collar crime. Sarah stands at a crossroads where she must decide to flee or take over her father's business. If Sarah is to navigate the tangled web of corruption her father has spun she will need to dig deep and find the inner strength she never knew existed.