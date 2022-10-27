Not Available

Ao Oni

  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Digital Frontier

Shun is a transfer student who can't seem to adjust to his new class and falls into mild depression. However, one day he meets some fellow students by chance in front of a creepy Western-style mansion called the "Jailhouse" which is rumored to be home to a hideous blue monster. Soon, the group of six students, led by Shun and Anna, become trapped inside and desperately attempt to escape before the monster finds them.

Cast

Anna IriyamaAnna
Kenta SugaShun
Sho JinnaiTakuro
Seiya MotokiHiroshi
Seika FuruhataMika

