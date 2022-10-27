Shun is a transfer student who can't seem to adjust to his new class and falls into mild depression. However, one day he meets some fellow students by chance in front of a creepy Western-style mansion called the "Jailhouse" which is rumored to be home to a hideous blue monster. Soon, the group of six students, led by Shun and Anna, become trapped inside and desperately attempt to escape before the monster finds them.
|Anna Iriyama
|Anna
|Kenta Suga
|Shun
|Sho Jinnai
|Takuro
|Seiya Motoki
|Hiroshi
|Seika Furuhata
|Mika
