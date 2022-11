Not Available

"Ao Vivo em Angola" is the sixth DVD of the Brazilian musical group Banda Calypso. It was recorded in September 2011 during the "International Music Festival of Sumbe" in Angola. Despite the logistical difficulties, the band wanted to record the DVD during performances at the Festival as a way of paying tribute to the people of that country. It was released on May 8, 2012 by Radar Records and features 18 songs that show different stages of the band's career.