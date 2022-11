Not Available

"Ao Vivo em Goiânia" is the fourth DVD of the Brazilian musical group Banda Calypso, recorded in Goiânia on October 5th and 6th, 2007, it brings a show full of new songs, with only 4 songs already known. It was released in November of the same year. It brought a different show full of musical influences, and a participation of the duo of composers, Edu & Maraial (Edú Luppa and Marquinhos Maraial).