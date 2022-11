Not Available

"Ao Vivo" is the first DVD of the Brazilian musical group Banda Calypso, released in February 2004, through the label Calypso Produções (belonging to the band itself). The project, released in the format of CD / DVD, presents a show made by the band in the second semester of 2003 in the house of shows Patativa Clube, in São Paulo. The DVD was certified twice as a diamond disc.